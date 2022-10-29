Women’s Soccer Drops Road Loss At PLU

TACOMA, Wash. – The Whitman College Women’s soccer team gave up a goal early in the second half and another late in a 2-0 loss at Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

The Decks were stacked up against the Blues (5-10, 2-10 NWC) who were attempting to get a result against the league’s top team in PLU (14-1-2, 10-1-1 NWC). “The team played really well today and left everything on the field,” said head coach Michelle Voiland . “It is heartbreaking of course, but the team will Rally and bring it against UPS tomorrow.”

Emily Badgley was solid in net for the Blues. She allowed only the two goals while dealing with 17 total Lute shots and posting five saves. Chaylin Cesar logged two saves in net for PLU.

After Whitman held the Lutes scoreless in the first, PLU broke the deadlock with a goal in the 51st minute. Ashley Gormley found Hanna Cecil who scored past Badgley to put the Lutes up. PLU sealed the win with Julia Causbie’s goal in the 88th minute.

Lise Arrouye and Ella Schneider logged the two Whitman shots as the Blues were unable to consistently move the ball into PLU’s attacking half.

Whitman plays its road finale on Sunday when they face Puget Sound. Kickoff is set for 12:00 pm