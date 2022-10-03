Women’s soccer drops road contest at Lipscomb

Next Game: Stetson University 10/6/2022 | 7 P.M October 06 (Thu) / 7 PM Stetson University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Bellarmine University Women’s soccer team suffered its first loss in conference play as the Knights fell 3-0 to reigning ASUN Champion Lipscomb on Sunday in the Lipscomb Soccer Complex.

The Matchup pitted the ASUN’s top-ranked defense in Bellarmine (0-4-8, 0-1-4 ASUN) against the league’s highest-scoring offense in Lipscomb (8-4-1, 5-0). The Knights had not conceded more than one goal in a match since a season-opening 2-1 loss to Wright State, but the Bisons managed to score twice in the first half and add another goal in the second stanza.

Lipscomb’s first goal came in the 29th minute on a successful penalty kick by Kelli Beiler. The goal snapped Bellarmine’s three-game shutout streak.

The Bisons increased the lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute. Reigning ASUN Defensive Player of the Year Shelby Craft spotted Kale’a Perry for the goal.

In the second half, Beiler tacked on her second goal for a 3-0 lead in the 65th minute. The assist went to Emily Patti.

Lipscomb finished with a 27-5 advantage in shots, including 13-2 on goal. Bellarmine senior goalkeeper Elyssa Francis amassed a season-high 10 saves.

Bellarmine will host Stetson at 7 pm (ET) Thursday in an ASUN contest.

For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).