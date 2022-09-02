Women’s Soccer Drops Road Contest Against Ursuline

Next Game: Fairmont State University 9/7/2022 | 5 PM Sept. 07 (Wed) / 5 PM Fairmont State University History

Pepper Pike, OH. – After opening the 2022 season at home, the Wheeling University Women’s Soccer team (0-2, 0-0)) went out on the road for the first time when they took on Ursuline College. Unfortunately, things didn’t go the team’s way as they dropped the non-conference Tilt 4-0. The Cardinals got off seven shots on the day, but landed just two of those on net as they looked for more efficiency on the Offensive side of the ball.

The game started with the Cardinals getting the first Offensive opportunity as a sophomore Mary DiFonzo took a shot that went wide in the fourth minute of the game. After an Ursuline miss on the first shot of the game, they came back in the ninth minute with their first goal of the night to take a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals would attempt just one shot over the next seven minutes, and Ursuline added on with their second goal of the game in the 16th minute. It would be the Trifecta for the Arrows as they added a third goal in the 22nd minute and the Cardinals found themselves down 3-0. Mikayla Yarwood would be strong from there making two big saves over the final 20 minutes of the half. The teams went into the locker room.

The second half began with a lot of back and forth between the two teams. It was Wheeling who would take the first shot when Kenadee Burgoyne e missing wide right. Ursuline got on the board in the 69th minute of the game and brought the score to 4-0 Arrows. The Cardinals continued to battle, getting off four more shots over the final twenty minutes of play. By the end of the half, several freshman got their first taste of collegiate soccer in the final 10 minutes of play. It was valuable playing time for the young girls as they represent the future of the Cardinals Women’s Soccer program. In the end, it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals fell 4-0 and dropped to 0-2 on the season. With conference play starting next week the Cardinals will look to bounce back and start conference play strong.

Mikayla Yarwood got the start in net as she continues her Chase for the Wheeling University career saves record. She finished the day with seven saves bringing her career numbers to 179, putting her just 40 saves from the record. Kenadee Burgoyne and Mary DiFonzo led the offense, taking two shots each and putting one on net. DeBartolo added two shots of her own while Bradynn Porter added a shot to round out the day.

The Wheeling University Women’s Soccer team returns to action on Wednesday, September 7th when they host Fairmont State at 5:30 PM.