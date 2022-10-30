Women’s Soccer Drops Regular Season Finale Against #14 UMHB

Next Game: Sul Ross State University 11/1/2022 | 7 P.M Nov. 01 (Support) / 7 PM Sul Ross State University

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Concordia Texas Women’s soccer team fought to a 3-1 decision against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Senior forward Kaley Kaspar found the back of the net for the Tornados inside the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex on Saturday.

On a windy day, the Crusaders got on the scoring column early in the third minute when a shot curved into the goal. As both teams battled throughout the first half, UMHB scored another goal late in the 41st minute to take a two-score advantage into the half.

CTX cut into the deficit in the 67th minute when Kallie Krenz found the streaking Kaspar for a goal. A few minutes later, the Crusaders would put the match out of reach with one more goal for the final tally.

Concordia Texas will now prepare for the ASC Women’s Soccer Tournament where they will host Sul Ross State on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m

