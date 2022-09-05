Women’s Soccer Drops Opening Match of the Seahawk Classic

St. Mary’s City, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s soccer (0-1-1) team kicked off the annual Seahawk Classic today (Sept. 3) when they faced off against the Yellow Jackets of Randolph-Macon College (2-0-0) in a non-conference contest. The Yellow Jackets were able to get the better of the Seahawks on the day, coming out on top 1-0.

How it Happened

The Yellow Jackets struck first in the opening match of the Seahawk Classic. Lauren Donovan netted the opening goal on a ball crossed in by Leah Conrad just 15 minutes into the match. Donovan has found the back of the net twice just two games into the year. The rest of the half was very much a back-and-forth affair between the two teams.

Other than the Lone tally on the board, not much separated the two teams in the first 45 minutes. Randolph-Macon outshot the Seahawks 5-3, while both squads were awarded three corner opportunities. Audra Haines made one save for the Seahawks as well.

The Seahawks were able to keep within striking distance of the Yellow Jackets for the entirety of the second half. A big reason for that was the play of the goalkeeper Audra Haines. Haines made seven saves in the second half alone, three of which came in a flurry from point-blank range deep into the second half.

The Seahawk’ p best opportunity to level the score came on a shot from El Saturday Raines 56 minutes into the contest. Raines made a nice move to create separation from her defender and put a right-footed shot on goal. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, Abby Cook came up with the ball cleanly for the Yellow Jackets and successfully cleared it out of the Seahawk’s attacking zone.

St. Mary's generated a few more scoring opportunities in the Waning Moments of the game but were unable to capitalize. Randolph-Macon was able to hold on, 1-0.

Inside the Box Score

Ella Raines finished with a team high three shots, two of which were on goal.

Audra Haines had a stellar performance between the posts, tallying eight saves on the day.

had a stellar performance between the posts, tallying eight saves on the day. The Yellow Jackets outshot the Seahawks 18-6.

