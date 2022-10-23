Women’s Soccer Drops One Goal Affair to Miners

Next Game: at GLVC Quarterfinal 10/30/2022 | October 30 (Sun) at GLVC Quarterfinal

ROLLA Mo. – The University of Indianapolis Women’s soccer team lost their final game of the regular season, a 1 pm match against the Miners of Missouri S&T. The loss moves the Greyhounds final regular season record to 5-6-5 with a 4-4-4 record in GLVC action.

INS AND OUTS

The first half of play was a defensive battle with UIndy limiting the Miners to just one shot in the first 45 to the Greyhounds three. Mady Meiring , Ella DeSmet and Emma Lopp were the trio of Hounds to record shots in first.

The second was much more exciting from an Offensive perspective, with Maria Herrero and Sarah Wegener combining for two rapid fire shots at the 49th minute, Wegener’s being saved by the Miner’s goalkeeper. The Hounds took four more shots after that, but it was the Miners who on their second shot of the entire game netted the first goal at the 65th minute, which ended up as the decider.

The Hounds ended the game by taking four more shots, three of which hit the net, none finding the back of the net.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– UIndy struggled with fouls, recording 10 in the first half and four in the second.

– The Hounds offense had their opportunities, taking 14 shots, seven of which were on target.

– Meiring led the Hounds in shots with three.

UP NEXT

With the regular season at its close, the Greyhounds await to see where they will head for the GLVC tournament quarterfinal match-up.