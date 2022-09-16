Women’s Soccer Drops Non-Conference Finale

Next Game: Delaware 9/22/2022 | 7 p.m Sept. 22 (Thu) / 7 p.m Delaware

BUIES CREEK, North Carolina – Campbell scored two first-half goals to claim a 2-0 decision over UNCW in Thursday night Women’s soccer action at the Eakes Athletics Complex.

The Camels, 4-3-1, extended their winning streak to four games. The Seahawks, 4-3-1, turn their attention to their Colonial Athletic Association opener at home against Delaware on Sept. 22.

Campbell’s Jessica Donald put the Camels on the board in the 13th minute when she got behind the defense off a long pass from Reagan Baiotto.

The Camels doubled the lead nine minutes later on Kaleigh Backlund’s third goal of the season. The sophomore forward was assisted on the play by Elyssa Nowowieski and Mary Tierney.

The Seahawks recorded 13 shots, including eight in the second half. Graduate student Morgan Nanni led UNCW with a season-high four shots.