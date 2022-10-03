Women’s Soccer Drops NEC Road Match At Merrimack, 4-1

ANDOVER, MASS. (October 2, 2022)- The Stonehill College Women’s soccer team continued their Northeast Conference road trip when they made a stop Sunday afternoon at Merrimack College. Unfortunately, the purple and white fell to the Warriors, 4-1 at Martone-Mejail Field.

Scoring

MER: Ella Cormier (assists: Jillian Golden and Lilly Morgan) 57′

Gabby Weilding (assist: Sydney Haskin) 69′

Ashley Purcell (assist: Lilly Morgan) 75′

Sydney Haskin (assist: Emma Rogorzenski) 76′

STO: Lauren Clement (assist: Karleigh Schultz) 11′

Goalkeeping

MER: Lilly Morgan (84:58)- one save

Claire DeFlora (05:02)- one save

STO: Leanne Durham (30:18)- three saves

Hannah Copley (59:42)- eight saves

Hanna Copley finished with eight saves Sunday (Photo Credit: Andrew Katsampes).

The Details

The opening minutes were back and Forth and the Warriors tested Durham early as they peppered her with four shots but two were on target and Durham turned away each attempt.

Later at 10:41 after Schultz sent a cross pass to Clement, she buried her shot past Morgan for an early 1-0 Skyhawk lead.

From that point, thanks to strong defensive and goaltending play from Stonehill, they shut Merrimack out for the rest of the half despite being outshot 16-3. The Warriors had a stretch from the 31st minute until half where they outshot the Skyhawks by eight with three on target but between solid defense that made shots off target and great goaltending, Stonehill went into the half with a 1-0 lead.

However, Merrimack knotted things at one when Morgan pushed a free kick to Golden who then sent her pass ahead to Cormier as she put her shot past Copley.

After that goal, the Warriors ended up adding three more goals courtesy of Weilding (68:42), Purcell (75:10), and Haskin (75:50).

Between Durham and Copley, the Stonehill goalies finished with three and eight saves respectively. For Copley, it marked her fifth straight appearance with five or more saves.

Up Next

Stonehill will have a week off before their next NEC road contest when the Squad travels to Saint Francis (Pa.) University on Sunday, October 9 at noon.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.