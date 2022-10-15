Women’s Soccer Drops Match at Seattle U

SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s soccer team fell 5-0 to the Seattle University Redhawks on Saturday at Championship Field.

The first 20 minutes was a back-and-forth contest, but it was the Redhawks (8-5-2, 5-1-1 WAC) who got the scoring started. Hailee Rasmussen took the pass from U’i Kaaihue and found the top right corner of the goal giving Seattle U the 1-0 lead.

The Redhawks quickly added to their lead when Jourdy Curran took a pass from Emily Bunnell in front of the net and snuck it past UTRGV goalie Emma Lööv for the 2-0 advantage.

The Vaqueros (2-10-3, 0-5-3 WAC) didn’t allow much to the Redhawks in the rest of the first half and the first 20 minutes of the second half, but Seattle U got three quick goals in the 74th75thand 83rd minutes by Kaylee Coatney, Kaaihue, and Valentina Bernal to make it 5-0.

The Vaqueros were outshot by the Redhawks 16 to 6 but were efficient with three shots on goal.

Lööv finished the match with three goals while Seattle U goalie Jessica Berlin also finished with three saves.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Sunday, October 23, when they visit Stephen F. Austin at 1 pm at SFA Soccer Field in Nacogdoches.

Support UTRGV Women’s Soccer | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube