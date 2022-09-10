Women’s soccer drops KJCCC opener versus Barton – Dodge City Daily Globe

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City Women’s soccer team opened KJCCC action at home against #14 Barton and the Conquistadors suffered a tough 9-1 loss to the top-scoring team in the NJCAA Division I.

The Conqs with the loss move to 1-1-1 on the season overall and 0-1 in conference play.

The contest opened with it being scoreless for nearly the first 20 minutes of gameplay, but Barton broke through first in the 19th minute and would spray in three more goals over the next six minutes to lead 4-0. Just before halftime, the Conqs saw Barton snag another goal to make it 5-0 at intermission. In the second half, the Conqs remained on their heels as Barton continued to push and would ultimately tally four more goals. In the 84th minute, the Conqs broke through and got their lone goal of the match as Sian Cha scored her second goal of the season.

Conqs in the loss were outshot by Barton 24-3 and 18-1 in shots on goal as the Cougars continued their trend of outshooting their opponent leading to them leading the Nation in both categories. Joelle Brand and Casandra Enriquez each recorded five and four saves in the loss splitting time in goal.

Up next the Conqs square off with another ranked foe in the Jayhawk Conference as they hit the road for a Showdown with #20 Coffeyville on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 am