Women’s soccer drops home opener after late goal by Concordia

GRANVILLE, OHIO (September 10, 2022) – The Denison University Women’s soccer team played its first home match of the 2022 season on the turf at Deeds Field-Piper Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but unfortunately the Big Red came up short by a final score of 1-0 after a late goal in the 83rd minute by the Concordia University (Wis.) Falcons.

In what was the first ever Matchup between the two programs, Denison nearly got on the board early as the first shot of the match in the opening minute by Avery Butler was saved, and then a free kick by Callie Davis in the fourth minute deflected off the wall of Concordia defenders, went the opposite way of the goalkeeper and hit off the cross bar.

Early in the second half, Denison had a nice scoring opportunity after a cross by Tate Lucas but the shot by Caroline Flynn in the 53rd minute was saved.

Then after a pair of saves by Denison’s Wynne Hague in the 53rd and 55th minutes, back-to-back shots by Davis in the 57th and 58th minutes went wide and high, respectively.

In the 71st minute, a strong corner kick by Amy Chiero found the head of Katie Harding whose header shot was saved but set up another corner kick for Chiero.

Denison was awarded a free kick within the box in the 79th minute, but after the attempt by Chiero was blocked by the 11-player wall for Concordia, a pair of corner kicks for Chiero and Lucas led to a blocked shot by Caroline Garrard and a shot high by Harding.

After a shot wide by Concordia in the 83rd minute, a costly turnover by the Big Red on the ensuing goal kick led to the lone goal of the match by the Falcons.

Denison then sent some numbers forward to try and find the equalizer on a trio of corner kicks by Lucas in the final six minutes, but the Big Red were unable to get off a final shot attempt.

Denison dropped to 0-3 to start the year while Concordia, which now has three shutout wins to its credit to go along with a 1-1 tie against the No. 3 nationally-ranked team in the country last Wednesday, improved to 3-0-1.

For the second weekend in a row, Denison takes on the challenge of playing on back-to-back days as the Big Red host Kalamazoo College at 1 pm on Sunday, September 11.