Women’s Soccer Drops Highly-Contested 2-1 NJAC Battle at Home to Ramapo

JERSEY CITY, NJ — The New Jersey City University Women’s soccer team played its most competitive New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) match of the season this afternoon, Saturday, Oct. 8, as the Gothic Knights played evenly all day long with Ramapo College at the Thomas M. Gerrity Athletic Complex. NJCU was able to tie it up early in the second half, but a 74th-minute score by the Roadrunners sealed the match at 2-1 in the road team’s favor.

The early going of the match was riddled with offsides calls on both ends of the field, as well as some strong on-the-ball defensive play by each squad. The first shot of the day came from Ramapo (4-5, 1-3 NJAC) in the fourth minute, but NJCU (3-6-3, 0-4 NJAC) Rookie keeper Sophia Mannino (Burlington, NJ/Burlington Township) — she made seven stops after returning to the net after not playing since Sept. 7 due to injury — turned it aside to keep it scoreless.

Junior forward Kim Brites (Carteret, NJ/Carteret) got things started for the Gothic Knights in the 26th with a near-goal as the Roadrunners’ keeper was out of position. However, a visiting defender managed to get in the way of her shot for the team save to keep it scoreless. One more shot on goal each for the rest of the half until Midway through the 43rd minute when Ramapo broke free on a two-on-one chance, putting it past Mannino for the game’s first goal to make it 1-0, which is how the half would end.

The second half started off great for the Gothic Knights as Rookie Nyrohah Alvarenga (North Bergen, NJ/High Tech) who moved up to forward Midway through the first half, scored in the 49th to even it up at 1-1, Assisted by sophomore forward Rachel Amaro (Newark, NJ/Newark East Side) . Brites was then taken down in the corner in the 50th and Ramapo was called for the foul, however the referee then tagged Brites with a yellow right afterwards.

The next great chance on the day came from the Roadrunners as they sent a long cross from midfield to the top of the box where Mannino came out aggressively to play it. The freshman got a lot on it to slow the ball down while simultaneously reaching it with the Ramapo forward, however the visitors snuck the ball through and sent one on the supposedly open net. At that point, senior back Arame Diouf (Weehawken, NJ/Memorial) made the play of the game, surging to the ball and heading it out of bounds for the defensive save to keep it at 1-1 in the 52nd.

WSOC | Check out the outstanding defensive save by Diouf in the 52nd to keep it tied up at 1-1 at the time for #NJCU Women’s soccer!#GothicKnights | #JerseyCitysTeam pic.twitter.com/jVyPHhxNCZ — NJCUGothicKnights (@NJCUAthletics) October 9, 2022

Brites had one more chance, while Ramapo took three more shots on goal through the 69th minute. Finally, early on in the 74th, the Roadrunners struck once again to take the 2-1 lead. Alvarenga had the final scoring chance of the day for the Gothic Knights, sending a well-placed free kick on net in the 78th, but it was turned aside and the game remained a one-goal win for Ramapo.

Up Next:

Jersey City Returns to action with two NJAC road matches next week. The Green and Gold first head up to Wayne, NJ, for a 7:00 pm Clash with William Paterson University on Wednesday night, Oct. 12, before heading south to Galloway, NJ, on Saturday, Oct. 15, for a 3:00 pm meeting with Stockton University.