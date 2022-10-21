Women’s Soccer Drops Heartbreaker To Arkansas State

Next Game: at Georgia State 10/23/2022 | 12:00 PM October 23 (Sun) / 12:00 PM at Georgia State History

NORFOLK, Va. — Darby Stotts took a throw in and scored with 28 seconds left as Arkansas State defeated Old Dominion 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference Women’s soccer action on Thursday night.

Scott took a throw in from the left side and put one inside the left post to put the visitors up 1-0. Old Dominion (5-8-2, 3-4-1) made one quick run but Arkansas State (8-5-2, 6-2-0) deflected a pass and was able to run out the clock.

ODU scored what appeared to be the first goal of the match 90 seconds earlier Megan Watts was the recipient of a pass that was deflected into her and she put the ball in, but was deemed to be offsides.

“It doesn’t get much harder to take than this one tonight,” said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind . “We were good, responded so well and I thought scored a good goal late to win the game. To have it disallowed and then they go up the field and score in the last minute, well that could be a heart breaker. But I believe in this group, we will keep pushing and I know we will be even more determined on Sunday.”

The Monarchs peppered Arkansas State goalkeeper Olivia Luther all night outshooting the Red Wolves 15-6, but Luther made five saves in the contest.

Old Dominion now heads to Georgia State for a noon kick on Sunday afternoon for its final road contest of the regular season.