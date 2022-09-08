Women’s Soccer drops hard-fought contest at Iona

Next Game: at LIU 9/10/2022 | 3:00 P.M Sept. 10 (Sat) / 3:00 PM at LIU

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The VMI Women’s Soccer team traveled to New York to visit the Iona Gaels on Thursday afternoon, pulling a goal back ( Riley Boucher ) in the 84th minute before running out of time and ultimately falling 2-1.

Key Stats

– Riley Boucher nets first career goal, Isabella Bruzonic dishes out second assist of career

– VMI registers 5 shots, 4 on frame, earn a pair of corner kicks

– Jillian Hall collects five saves

How it Happened

Iona threatened early, punching one through in the 20th minute. The Keydets looked to draw even in the 39th flat Audrey Davis placed a shot on frame that was turned away. Davis had one more chance before the break, as Iona took the 1-0 lead into the break.

After a couple of chances in the second, the Gaels doubled up their lead in the 54thth. The Keydets continued to work, getting a quality chance in the 63rd before Bruzonic set up Boucher to cut the lead in half in the 84thth minute, but would run out of time to equalize.

Next Up

The Keydets remain in New York, visiting Long Island University on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm