Women’s Soccer Drops First Game with Loss at Quinnipiac, 3-2

HAMDEN, Conn. — The University of Maine Women’s soccer was defeated by the Quinnipiac University Bobcats, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon at the Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium.

First Goal (1-0 Quinnipiac): The Black Bears were called for a foul inside the box. The infraction gave the Bobcats a penalty kick which they converted. In the 30th minute, Maine trailed 1-0.

Second Goal (2-0 Quinnipiac): Rebecca Cooke scored the second Bobcats’ goal of the afternoon at the 70th minute mark.

Third Goal (3-0 Quinnipiac): Just over three minutes later, Quinnipiac added another. Paige LaBerge found the pack of the net this time.

Fourth Goal (3-1 Quinnipiac): With 10 minutes left in the contest, Maine scored its first goal of the afternoon. Madison Michaud and Saylor Clark combined to score the first goal for the Black Bears. Michaud dished the ball ahead to Clark who found the back of the net.

Fifth Goal (3-2 Quinnipiac): Less than two minutes later, Clark scored another goal on another assist from Michaud. This time, the super senior lofted a ball from well beyond the box. With just under eight minutes remaining, the Black Bears trailed by only one goal.

Despite a tremendous effort in the final minutes of the non-conference contest, Maine was unable to find the game-tying goal and fell at Quinnipiac, 3-2.

Maine recorded four total shots on goal to the Bobcats’ 10 while Quinnipiac tallied five corner kicks to the Black Bears’ three.

Saylor Clark scored two goals and Madison Michaud Assisted on both of the tallies.

Kira Kutzinski turned away seven shots during her first loss of the season.

Next: The Black Bears are back on the pitch Wednesday, September 7th vs New Brunswick for an exhibition. The final exhibition of the 2022 season is scheduled to kick-off at 6:00 pm.

