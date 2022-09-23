Women’s Soccer Drops Final Non-Conference Game at Sacred Heart

Next Game: at University of Maryland Baltimore County 9/25/2022 | 12:00 PM ET AE.TV Sept. 25 (Sun) / 12:00 PM ET at University of Maryland Baltimore County History

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The University of Maine Women’s soccer team was defeated by the Sacred Heart Pioneers, 1-0, on Thursday evening at the Park Ave Field.

The first half in Fairfield was fought to a scoreless tie. Kira Kutzinski turned away three Pioneer shots.

First Goal (1-0 Sacred Heart): Just under 20 minutes into the second half, Desiree Crawford scored the first goal of the non-conference contest. Alone in front of Kutzinski, the Pioneer Attacker did not miss her opportunity to find the back of the net. Maine trailed 1-0 with just under 30 minutes left.

It was the only goal of the contest as Maine fell 1-0.

Maine recorded 13 total shots on goal to the Pioneers’ eight, while Sacred Heart tallied five corner kicks to the Black Bears’ six.

Emma Donovan recorded two shots on goal, while Abby Kraemer fired three shots on net.

Kira Kutzinski turned away six shots during her loss.

Next: The Black Bears are back on the pitch Sunday, September 25th at UMBC. The conference match-up is scheduled to kick-off at 12:00 pm.

