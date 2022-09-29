Women’s Soccer Drops BIG EAST Home Opener to Xavier 1-0

Next Game: St. John’s University 10/2/2022 | 2:00 PM October 02 (Sun) / 2:00 PM St. John’s University

Villanova, Pa.-The Villanova Women’s soccer team fell to the Xavier Musketeers on Thursday afternoon by a final of 1-0. With the loss the Wildcats move to 2-4-2 overall and 1-1 in BIG EAST play while Xavier moves to 9-2-1 and 3-0 in league action.

The game winning goal for the Musketeers was netted in the 21stSt minute when Rachel Dewey played a free kick into the near post of the goal. Molly McLaughlin was there to head the ball in to make it 1-0. In the opening half the Wildcats had two shots, Kelsey DeLola had the first in the fourth minute and Lauren Ashman sent a header wide off a corner in the 43rd.

The Wildcats came out strong in the opening minutes of the second half, taking three shots and placing one on goal. It was Emma Weaver who took a free kick and launched a strong shot on cage that was saved. Megan McClay finished the day with eight saves, the most she has had in a single game this season.

Villanova will continue home play this Sunday when they host the St. John’s Red Storm. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 2:00 PM and can be seen on BEDN on FloSports.