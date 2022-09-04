Women’s soccer drops 1-0 decision at Nazareth

Next Game: Concordia University (Wis.) 9/10/2022 | 1 PM Sept. 10 (Sat) / 1 PM Concordia University (Wis.) History

ROCHESTER, NY (September 3, 2022) – The second match in as many days for the Denison University Women’s soccer team resulted in a second straight one-goal loss as the Big Red were defeated 1-0 by Nazareth College on Saturday inside Golden Flyer Stadium.

Denison (0-2) outshot Nazareth (1-0-1) 15-10 overall and 9-3 on goal, and had six corner kicks compared to only one for the Golden Flyers, but it was nine saves by Nazareth’s Annika Monfort that helped make the difference.

Callie Davis led Denison with five shot attempts for the second match in a row while Ellie Reiser had three and Amy Chiero and Leland Keller both added two.

Goalkeeper Wynne Hague played the first half and made two saves to keep Nazareth off the scoreboard, but in the second half the goalkeeping duties went to Molly Noga and unfortunately, the game winner from Madison Clermont got through in the 79th minute.

Less than 30 seconds into the restart, Davis hit the crossbar with a shot, and then after a shot by the Flyers in the 81st minute also hit the crossbar, Reiser fired a shot in the 83rd minute that was saved by Monfort.

Davis then tried to find the equalizer as she shot wide in the 87th minute and had a shot saved by Monfort in the final minute, leading to Denison’s sixth and final corner kick opportunity. Four of those corner kicks, including the final one, were taken by Caroline Flynn .

For Denison, it was their second loss in a row after giving up the game-winning goal in the 70th minute or later while for Nazareth, it was their second decision that came thanks to a Flyers’ goal in the 70th minute or later after a goal scored directory off a corner kick in the 72nd minute on Friday helped Nazareth Settle for a 1-1 tie against North Coast Athletic Conference foe Kenyon College.

Denison will now head home for back-to-back matches on back-to-back days for the second weekend in a row. Their home opener will come against Concordia University (Wis.) at 1 pm on Saturday, September 10, followed by a match at 1 pm against Kalamazoo College on Sunday, September 11.