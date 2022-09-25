Women’s soccer draws with Eastern Kentucky

Next Game: at Austin Peay State University 9/29/2022 | 7 PM (6 PM CT) Sept. 29 (Thu) / 7 PM (6 PM CT) at Austin Peay State University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Death. Taxes. And a Bellarmine University Women’s soccer tie.

On Sunday afternoon, Bellarmine recorded its fourth consecutive draw and seventh of the season as the Knights played to a scoreless stalemate with Eastern Kentucky in ASUN action in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.

Bellarmine (0-3-7, 0-0-3 ASUN) has tied all three of its ASUN opponents, with the latest being the Colonels (5-3-2, 1-0-2). The Knights have amassed a nation-high 15 draws in 29 matches over the last two seasons.

Both teams came within inches of scoring in the second half. First was Bellarmine’s Brielle Heuglin . In the 54th minute, the senior midfielder adroitly lofted a shot towards the far post that unfortunately caromed off of it instead of sneaking into the net.

Eastern Kentucky was equally close to scoring in the 76th minute. Kaitlyn Rowlett laced a shot that ricocheted off the left post.

Bellarmine’s defense notched its fifth shutout of the year and third in the last four matches. It was the third clean sheet this season for the senior goalkeeper Elyssa Francis , who has 31 in her career and is four away from tying program record-holder Amy Kunowski. She collected three saves.

The shots were even at eight apiece. Bellarmine had one more than Eastern Kentucky in the first half, and it was vice versa in the second half. The Knights had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal and a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Bellarmine will play at 7 pm (ET) Thursday at ASUN foe Austin Peay State.

