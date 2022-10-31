Women’s Soccer draws with California, 0-0

BERKELEY, Calif. – Evie Vitali saved a penalty kick in the 71St minute and the University of Utah Women’s soccer team posted its seventh clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 tie with the California Golden Bears in Pac-12 action on Sunday afternoon at Edwards Stadium.

This tie ups Utah’s point total in conference play to nine, while their league record sits at 2-5-3 with an overall mark of 6-7-5. California is now 10-4-5 and 5-3-2 with 17 points.

“Coming into this match,” said Coach Hideki Nakada “we knew we had to get three points and we’re disappointed we weren’t able to get the job done. I’m proud of our team for keeping a clean sheet against a very dynamic Cal team and I thought we could find a Winner in the last five minutes. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen for us.”

The home team finished the day with a 16-4 edge in shots, but only had a narrow 4-2 advantage in shots on goal. Taliana Kaufusi led the Utes in both statistics with two total attempts, one of which was on frame. in goal, Kasey Wardle collected two saves while Vitali finished with one.

The Utes spent the first half repelling a relentless series of attacks from their hosts, who registered nine shots, three of which were on goal and were awarded six corners. Despite these challenges, Utah’s defense held the Golden Bears scoreless.

Wardle made her first save of the day in the fifth minute on a try by Keely Roy, deflecting it away. Another chance for Roy came in the 12thth minute, when she sent in a shot from the top of the box, but Wardle was there again to deny California the goal. The final stop of the period was made by Mary Granger who was on the spot to send away the Golden Bears’ final attempt on goal before halftime.

The first shot on goal of the second half came off a set piece from Utah’s Courtney Brown in the 65th minute, but her attempt was saved by California’s Angelina Anderson.

The best chance for the Golden Bears to break the deadlock came when Vitali was called for a foul in the box, putting Hannah Cooper at the penalty spot. Cooper sent her shot to the right side of the goal, but Vitali made a diving denial and Utah also defended a subsequent corner kick to keep the match level.

Each side continued to press for the tie-breaking tally in the final 10 minutes, California almost moving in front on a shot by Roy that bounced off the woodwork. Utah had one final opportunity in the closing moments when they earned three straight corner kicks, but couldn’t convert one into the winning score.

The last regular season match on Utah’s schedule will take place on Friday, when the Utes face Colorado at 3 pm

