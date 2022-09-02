Women’s Soccer Draws Even with Houston Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – Concordia Texas Women’s soccer (0-0-1) showed grit in a second half comeback that resulted in a draw with Houston-Victoria University (0-0-1). Freshman forward Alycia Buenaventura netted two goals in her debut. Junior goalkeeper Elizabeth Jones tallied six saves, resulting in a 2-2 at The Cage on Thursday.

The action was intense early as the Jaguars scored in the eighth minute. As action progressed, Buenaventura fired a shot that hit the crossbar before tapping it in to even the score in the 30th minute. Both defenses would stiffen for the rest of the half as Kallie Krenz would be the only player to get a shot off in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

The pace would pick back up when Houston-Victoria scored in the 61st minute, but Buenaventura would once again knot the match up at 2-2 just two minutes later.

CTX found themselves often on the defensive side as the Jaguars attempted the five consecutive shots over the next 10 minutes.

The Tornados had an opportunity to claim the first lead of the match following a corner kick from Falynn Pyterek in the 77th minute. Katie Fierro ‘s first shot attempt would be saved, and her second attempt would just miss wide right. Pyterek would get off two more shots in the final 10 minutes, but both teams would hold steady for a 2-2 draw.

Concordia Texas will now travel to California for a two-game road trip starting with Pomona-Pitzer at 11 am on Saturday, Sept. 3. Live video and live stats links are available at athletics.concordia.edu.

