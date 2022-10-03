Women’s Soccer Downs Queens with 2-1 Win

Next Game: Jacksonville State 10/6/2022 | 7 P.M October 06 (Thu) / 7 PM Jacksonville State History

CHARLOTTE, NC – Bouncing back to claim a second ASUN win of the year, the Central Arkansas Women’s soccer team picked up a 2-1 win over Queens Sunday afternoon. With goals from a couple of seniors, the Bears improve to 4-7-2 on the year, with a 2-3-1 conference slate.

Central Arkansas started the match marching down the field, taking five throw ins that led to a Maria Vanegas shot. Queens would counter, moving the ball right back the other way, but was unable to find a shot. The Royals finally put the first shot of the game on goal, trying one in the 11th minute that was corralled by Keyla Perez . Perez played 45 minutes on Sunday, making four saves and keeping Queens scoreless during her time between the posts.

The sides battled back and forth for the majority of the first half, with neither side able to find a goal through the first 30 minutes. Making an adjustment, the Bears substituted Taylor Lassiter in the 31stSt minute, hoping the forward could create a change of pace. And Lassiter would do just that, taking a pass from Anna Kerr and finishing off the first goal of the match, and her second of the season. Central Arkansas would take the 1-0 lead into the break, keeping the Royals from equalizing for the final 15 minutes of the first half.

After the break, the teams continued the punch-for-punch match, trading shots, but coming up empty. The Bears nearly extended the lead in the 58thth, hitting a pair of shots off of a corner kick, but Queens was able to keep the ball out of the net by the skin of its teeth. Finally, in the 71stSt minute, the Royals would equalize, playing a ball in on a throw in and converting on the subsequent shot.

Central Arkansas, however, wasted little time in reclaiming the lead. After holding off a quick attempt to score again by the Royals, Kelly Van Gundy was fouled just past midfield, presenting an opportunity on a set piece for the Bears to come up with something. Stepping up to take it, Taylor Webb opted to put the ball as close to the net as possible, launching a ball that bounced just a few feet from the target that bounced past the unsuspecting keeper and in. The score was Webb’s second of the season, both of which came from about 50 yards from the goal.

Queens would press hard for an equalizer, but Webb and the defense, backed by the goalkeeper Kajsa Pruner , kept the lead through the final whistle. Pruner, who came in at halftime, made four saves en route to picking up her first win of the season.

Central Arkansas looks ahead now to Jacksonville State on Thursday. Returning home against the Gamecocks, kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm at the Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex.