Women’s Soccer Downs Howard, 2-1

WASHINGTON – George Washington Women’s soccer extended its season-long unbeaten streak to six games following a 2-1 win at Howard University on Sunday.

Rachel Sorken put the Buff & Blue on top with a left-footed Strike that beat Howard goalkeeper Kennedy Jones. The goal was Sorkenn’s fifth of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

1st minute: GW’s offense Struck early thanks to the boot of Lauren Prentice . The Junior buried her first of the season off of a setup from Sorkenn, who tallied the first of her three points on Sunday.

9th minute: Howard responded less than 10 minutes later, with the Bison’s leading scorer Melea Earley burying her second of the season from the penalty spot.

73rd minute: Sorken put home her 18th career goal with a left-footed strike that flew into the top corner of the net. Sorkenn was setup from Aza Keohan who tallied her first point in Buff & Blue.

NOTEWORTHY

•Sorkenn’s 18 goals in Buff & Blue is tied for 11th all-time. She is tied with Jennifer Vogel, Kristin Davidson and Crissie Snow.

•GW’s six-game unbeaten streak to start the season is its longest since 2016.

•George Washington’s 9th minute goal against was its first allowed in over 416 minutes of play. •The Buff and Blue tallied 15 shots against the Bison. They have 34 shots in two games.

•George Washington led the way in almost every statistical category Saturday, including shots, 15-14, shots on goal, 10-3, and corner opportunities, 6-5.

UP NEXT:

George Washington will renew the Revolutionary Rivalry to open up A-10 play when he welcomes George Mason to The Vern. Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m