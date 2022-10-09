Women’s Soccer Downs Benedictine in Battle of the Eagles

Next Game: at Lakeland University 10/12/2022 | 7:00 PM October 12 (Wed) / 7:00 PM at Lakeland University

ELKHART LAKE, Ill. – Rylee Brotz broke a 1-1 tie in the 23rd minute, helping the Edgewood College Women’s soccer team to a Saturday night Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference win over Benedictine University. The win as the sixth-straight for the Eagles as they now sit atop the league standings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– Edgewood College (10-1-1, 6-0-1 NACC) was outshot in the match 10-7, but made their shots count with three goals over the course of six minutes. Brotz’s game-winner came in the 23rd minute, unassisted.

– All five goals scored in the match came in the first half. For the first time since September 1, Edgewood College found themselves behind in a match. Jenni Garcia of Benedictine University (3-8-2, 2-4-2 NACC) netted the first goal of the match just 2:04 into regulation.

– Lauren Clark responded with her first goal of the night to tie things up at one a piece in the 20th minute. Clark would add the third goal for Edgewood College in the 25th minute, unassisted.

– The Edgewood College defense and goalkeeper Kailey Adamski worked hard in the second half to keep Benedictine off the board. Adamski recorded three saves in the contest.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

– The win is the sixth-straight NACC win for Edgewood College. The Eagles are the only conference team left without a loss, which puts them in first place in the conference.

– With 10 wins, six in conference the Eagles are on track for their best season since 2016 when they finished with a record of 13-4-2, 8-2-0 NACC. In 2016 the Eagles were led by Tim Alexander as they made it to the NACC Semifinal match.

– 10-1-1 is the best start to a season since 2007 when the Eagles went 11-1.

– Clark’s two goals are a career-high performance. Her other goal this season came against UW-Superior on September 11.