Women’s Soccer Downed by Red Dragons

CORTLAND, NY – Junior Simone Neivel (Baldwinsville/CW Baker) was involved in all four Cortland goals as the Red Dragons defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 4-0 in Women’s soccer action on Saturday afternoon at Holloway Field. Cortland improves to 2-0-2, while the Engineers fall to 0-3-1.

Neivel finished with two goals and two assists. Graduate student Jaden Galluzzo (Commack) and junior Liz Allen (Monroe/Monroe-Woodbury) both added goals, and Juniors Cam Stone (Ilion) and Kayla Valerioti (Oakdale/Connetquot) and sophomore Katie Cosenza (Stony Brook/Ward Melville) collected one. assist apiece.

Sophomore goalie Kristen Spendal (Dumont, NJ) turned aside three shots in posting her second consecutive shutout for the Red Dragons. Junior Megan Wampner (Plano, TX/Ursuline Academy of Dallas) started in goal for RPI, making four saves in the first half. Sophomore Sierra Skelding (Cary, NC/Panther Creek) stopped six shots in the second half.

Allen scored the game-winner in the 17th minute, taking a pass from Neivel on a free kick in the box and sending an uncontested shot inside the right post. Neivel made it a 2-0 game going into the half, scoring on a header in the 26th minute after Stone’s initial header bounced off the crossbar.

In the 51st minute, Neivel set up Galluzzo as she broke in alone on goal, beat Skelding one-on-one and buried a shot into the middle of the open goal. Neivel completed the scoring with a 20-yard one-time blast inside the left post in the 66th minute after Cosenza flicked a header pass off Valerioti’s throw in for the 4-0 final.

Cortland 4, RPI 0

Scoring Summary (Goals-Assists):

RPI: no scoring

Cortland: Simone Neivel 2-2, Liz Allen 1-0, Jaden Galluzzo 1-0, Cam Stone 0-1, Katie Cosenza 0-1, Kayla Valerioti 0-1

Halftime: Cortland 2, RPI 0

Shots: Cortland 31, RPI 6

Corner Kicks: Cortland 7, RPI 1

Fouls: Cortland 13, RPI 8

Clay: Megan Wampner (RPI) 4 saves (2 GA in 45:00), Sierra Skelding (RPI) 6 saves (2 GA in 45:00); Kristen Spendal (Cortland) 3 saves (0 GA in 90:00)

Record after game: RPI (Engineers) 0-3-1; Cortland (Red Dragons) 2-0-2