Women’s Soccer Defeats ULM in Season Finale

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina Women’s soccer team held ULM scoreless at the CCU Soccer Stadium Thursday night in picking up a 1-0 Sun Belt Conference win over the Warhawks in the two teams’ regular-season finale.

The Chanticleers ended their season with a 3-10-4 overall and 2-6-2 in SBC play, while the Warhawks season came to an end at 10-6-3 overall and 2-6-2 in Sun Belt action.

CCU took the lead in the 41st minute of the game as a freshman Julia Ziegenfuss scored on a double-assist from Sarah Allen and Cami Wiles to give the Chants a lead they would never relinquish. It was her seventh goal of the season.

Both teams had plenty of opportunities to score in the second half, but none bigger than Ziegenfuss’ shot off the post in the 77th minute that would have given the Chants a two-goal lead.

Ziegenfuss led the Chanticleers’ offense with five shots for the match, putting three of those on frame. Gianna Irungaray had four shots, while Maggie Mace and Megan Brouse had three shots each.

“Our team has been through a lot this year, a lot of injuries and a lot of tough games and tough results here and there, but I told our team they never quit, and they fought to the end, and their morale has been great ,” head coach Paul Hogan said. “I told this team they were Fantastic and I’m going to miss all these seniors. They are going to do great things in whatever they do after Coastal.”

CCU had 18 shots compared to ULM’s 17 shots, as both teams put seven shots on goal.

Both goalies played outstanding with the Chants’ Katelyn Kellogg finishing the match with seven saves in picking up her first shutout of the season.

Over the last two matches of the season, Kellogg picked up 20 saves while only giving up two goals.

“Katelyn started the first 10 or 11 games of the season, and then we put in Hope (Morrow) for a few games, and then Katelyn regained herself at the end,” Hogan said. “We have two really good goalkeepers, but between South Alabama and tonight’s game Katelyn played out of her mind.”

For complete coverage of CCU Women’s soccer, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWSoccer (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at goccusports.com