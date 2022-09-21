Women’s Soccer defeats Tufts 1-0 – The Williams Record

The Women’s soccer team (3-2, 2-1 in the NESCAC) shutout Tufts (4-1, 3-1 in the NESCAC) on Sunday to secure their second win of the weekend, with a final score of 1-0.

The game started off with attempted shots from both teams in the first two minutes. Facing 10 total shots on goal by Tufts, Leyla Kamshad ’23, Ephs Captain and goalie, stayed strong throughout the game. In the 54th minute, Kamshad dove cleanly to block a Tufts shot, making a big save for the Ephs. Soon after, in the 57th minute, Kamshad made a beautiful save, blocking a hard-hit ball to the top left corner.

With nine minutes left in the first half, Blakeley Buckingham ’25 Assisted off a corner kick, with a header from Tori Huang ’25 bringing the Ephs to a 1-0 lead. The Ephs bounded off this momentum, dealing smart passes and staying on the Jumbos’ heels to hold them off from scoring.

Williams’ defense did not let up, keeping the pressure on Tufts throughout the game. Ansley Burns ’26 stayed aggressive at the back of the field, preventing Tufts from maintaining control on their runs.

“I am so proud of my team today,” Women’s Soccer Head Coach Sarah Raymond said as she reflected on the Ephs’ win. “They battled and hustled every minute for each other to win against a very talented and persistent Tufts. Players were outstanding all over the field, but our senior keeper, Leyla Kamshad, showed so much poise and ability in what she did today.”

“It’s a big win for us, and one that feels really deserved after a lot of heartbreak over the last year,” Raymond continued. “We’re excited to keep moving forward and continuing to improve before our next games.” Williams faces Colby and Bowdoin next weekend in Maine, at 11 am and 2 pm, respectively.