Women’s Soccer Defeats Stony Brook, 4-2
STONY BROOK, NY – The Providence College Women’s soccer team beat Stony Brook, 4-2, on Sunday, Sept. 4 in Stony Brook, NY Gillian Kenney, Angie Suaza, Meg Hughes and Hannah Pinkus each scored for the Friars. The Friars improved to 2-3-0 on the season.
SCORE
Providence 4 | Stony Brook 2
RECORDS
Providence 2-3-0 | Stony Brook 3-3-0
VENUE
Stony Brook, NY
GAME FLOW & NOTES
– The game was scoreless for the first 33 minutes.
-Kenney gave the Friars the advantage in the 34th minute hitting the back left of the net. Meg Hughes earned the assist.
-In the 44th minute, Suaza scored her first goal of the season, giving the Friars a 2-0 advantage.
– Providence outshot Stony Brook 15-3 in the first half.
-Hughes gave the Friars a 3-0 advantage five minutes into the second half.
– The Seawolves responded by scoring goals in the 53rd and 62nd minutes.
-Pinkus closed out the scoring for the Friars, scoring her first goal in a Friar uniform.
– The Friars took a season high 31 shots with 17 shots on goal.
SCORING SUMMARY
1-0 – (Providence) – 33:59/1st – Gillian Kenney – Kenney hit the back left of the net off a pass from Meg Hughes.
2-0 – (Providence) – 43:05/1st – Angie Suaza – Suaza scored unassisted at the end of the first half.
3-0 – (Providence) – 50:53/2nd – Meg Hughes – Hughes hit the top right of the net from Elayna Grillakis.
3-1 – (Stony Brook) – 52:48/2nd – Catharina Drigalski – Drigalski scored with her left foot in the bottom center of the net. Link Beck Assisted the goal.
3-2 – (Stony Brook) – 61:42/2nd – Morayo Adenegan – Adenegan hit the bottom center of the goal scoring off her right foot off a pass from Reilly Rich.
4-2 – (Providence) – 71:47/2nd – Hannah Pinkus – Pinkus scored off a pass from Kyla Gallagher.
GOALKEEPERS
Providence: Emma Bodmer, 1 save, 2 goals against
Stony Brook: Ava King, 7 saves, 2 goals against, 45:00
Nicolette Pasquarella, 6 saves, 2 goals against, 45:00
STAT COMPARISON
Providence:
Shots: 31
Shots on Goal: 17
Corner Kicks: 5
Fouls: 8
Clays: 1
Stony Brook:
Shots: 5
Shots on Goal: 3
Corner Kicks: 7
Fouls: 3
Clay: 13
UP NEXT
The Friars will host Boston College on Thursday, Sept. 8 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI
