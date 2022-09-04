Women’s Soccer Defeats Stony Brook, 4-2

Next Game: Boston College 9/8/2022 | 6:00 P.M Sept. 08 (Thu) / 6:00 PM Boston College

STONY BROOK, NY – The Providence College Women’s soccer team beat Stony Brook, 4-2, on Sunday, Sept. 4 in Stony Brook, NY Gillian Kenney , Angie Suaza , Meg Hughes and Hannah Pinkus each scored for the Friars. The Friars improved to 2-3-0 on the season.

SCORE

Providence 4 | Stony Brook 2

RECORDS

Providence 2-3-0 | Stony Brook 3-3-0

VENUE

Stony Brook, NY

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– The game was scoreless for the first 33 minutes.

-Kenney gave the Friars the advantage in the 34th minute hitting the back left of the net. Meg Hughes earned the assist.

-In the 44th minute, Suaza scored her first goal of the season, giving the Friars a 2-0 advantage.

– Providence outshot Stony Brook 15-3 in the first half.

-Hughes gave the Friars a 3-0 advantage five minutes into the second half.

– The Seawolves responded by scoring goals in the 53rd and 62nd minutes.

-Pinkus closed out the scoring for the Friars, scoring her first goal in a Friar uniform.

– The Friars took a season high 31 shots with 17 shots on goal.

SCORING SUMMARY

1-0 – (Providence) – 33:59/1st – Gillian Kenney – Kenney hit the back left of the net off a pass from Meg Hughes .

2-0 – (Providence) – 43:05/1st – Angie Suaza – Suaza scored unassisted at the end of the first half.

3-0 – (Providence) – 50:53/2nd – Meg Hughes – Hughes hit the top right of the net from Elayna Grillakis .

3-1 – (Stony Brook) – 52:48/2nd – Catharina Drigalski – Drigalski scored with her left foot in the bottom center of the net. Link Beck Assisted the goal.

3-2 – (Stony Brook) – 61:42/2nd – Morayo Adenegan – Adenegan hit the bottom center of the goal scoring off her right foot off a pass from Reilly Rich.

4-2 – (Providence) – 71:47/2nd – Hannah Pinkus – Pinkus scored off a pass from Kyla Gallagher .

GOALKEEPERS

Providence: Emma Bodmer, 1 save, 2 goals against

Stony Brook: Ava King, 7 saves, 2 goals against, 45:00

Nicolette Pasquarella, 6 saves, 2 goals against, 45:00

STAT COMPARISON

Providence:

Shots: 31

Shots on Goal: 17

Corner Kicks: 5

Fouls: 8

Clays: 1

Stony Brook:

Shots: 5

Shots on Goal: 3

Corner Kicks: 7

Fouls: 3

Clay: 13

UP NEXT

The Friars will host Boston College on Thursday, Sept. 8 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI

