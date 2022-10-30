Women’s Soccer Defeats SEMO in PK’s

The Lindenwood Women’s soccer team (6-7-6, 2-2-4 OVC) defeated SEMO (8-6-3, 4-2-2 OVC) in penalty kicks on Sunday afternoon from Cape Girardeau, Mo. Sam Blazek finished the game with a career-high 14 saves.

GAME OVERVIEW

SEMO scored early, taking the lead seven minutes into the game. After the early goal, the defense settled in with the help of the goalkeeper Sam Blazek who made seven stops across the opening 45 minutes. With Lindenwood hanging around, the Lions worked the ball down the field, earning a foul in the box and a penalty kick. Jacqueline Baetz calmly stepped up and buried it, tying the game 1-1 with 10 minutes to go in the first half, which would be the score at halftime.

Blazek continued her strong play throughout the second half, making six more stops, increasing her total to 13 for the game. Lindenwood generated a late shot attempt within five minutes remaining in the second half, but Lily Sutter put it just wide. The game would need overtime.

In the extra session both defenses held strong, which sent the game to penalty kicks. In PK’s both teams missed their first attempt, while Jacqueline Baetz buried hers to give Lindenwood a 1-0 advantage. Blazek continued to stand tall, stopping the next three SEMO attempts, while Jill Wipke put the game away. Lindenwood Advances to the OVC Championship semifinal on Friday, November 4.

GAME LEADERS

Blazek (14 saves, four PK stops)

Baetz (one goal)

Sutter (one shot)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood takes on Tennessee Tech in the semifinals of the OVC Championships on Friday, November 4. Kickoff is set for 4:00 pm from Cookveille, Tenn.