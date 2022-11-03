Women’s Soccer Defeats Lycoming to Advance to MAC Freedom Championship

Next Game: at #1 Misericordia University 11/5/2022 | TBD Nov. 05 (Sat) / TBD at #1 Misericordia University History

HOBOKEN, NJ (Nov. 2, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s soccer team defeated Lycoming College at home in the MAC Freedom Semifinals by score 2-0, Wednesday night. Graduate student Rachel Rouse led the way for Stevens with one goal and one assist in a dominant win.

The Ducks scored both of their goals in the first half and never looked back. Senior Olivia Panko scored the game’s first goal in the 22nd minute. Rouse and junior Amelia Rehrig connected on a beautiful play to spring Panko free in the box and she tucked the ball into the bottom right corner. Three minutes later, Rouse added some insurance after picking up a loose ball inside the 18′ and placing it in the left corner just outside the goalie’s reach. Stevens’ defense held the Warriors to just one shot in the first 45 minutes and the Ducks had a two-goal lead at halftime.

Stevens was unable to score in the second half, but they continued to control play and their defense remained stout. They held Lycoming to just one shot again in the half and fired off 15 shots as they continued to search for more goals. The Ducks also earned five Corners in the second and forced Lycoming goalkeeper Abbey Gerasimoff to make eight saves in the final 45 minutes to keep it a two-score game.

With the win, Stevens improved to 8-7-3 on the year and advanced to the MAC Freedom Championship. Lycoming ended their season with a 12-6-2 overall record.

Inside the Numbers

The Ducks led in shots by a total of 26-2 and shots on goal by a total of 13-1.

Junior goalkeeper Dana Perry and sophomore goalkeeper Zoe Hindman each saw 45 minutes in net.

and sophomore goalkeeper each saw 45 minutes in net. 24 different players saw action in the game for Stevens and senior Caitlin Carroll led all players with 76 minutes.

From the Sideline – Head Coach Jeff Parker

“We thought it was a good performance from our Clan Tonight against a resolute, and well coached, Lycoming squad. (We were) Able to get into some really good areas with some Brave and collective play. It’s important that we are able to impose our will is on the match and thought we did so for a majority of it. We were able to work on some specific reads and interchanges. Our program has now reached its seventh consecutive conference final and third in a row against Misericordia in the MAC Freedom. Proud of the efforts and hurdles that this group has had to overcome to get here, but we will do what we need to get ready to face the nation’s No. 1 team.”

Up Next