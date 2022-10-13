Women’s soccer defeats Eastern Michigan 3-0 on Senior Day

Women’s soccer (10-1-2, 4-0-1 MAC) defeated Eastern Michigan, 3-0, on Sunday at UB Stadium. UB broke its two-game tie streak to earn its ninth shutout of the season.

The Bulls racked up eight shots in the first half, but were unable to convert. The first shot of the game came in the sixth minute when senior midfielder Leah Wengender got on the end of an Eagles back pass. With only one Eagles defender in front of her, her shot went right and wide of the goal.

Przybylo challenged the Bulls’ goal-scoring all game, making seven saves throughout the match.

But in the second half, the Bulls picked up the pressure with 16 shots. In the 56th minute, sophomore forward Arianna Zumpano was taken down in the box by EMU senior defender Sarah Ash, who was issued a yellow card. Freshman defender Ellie Simmons converted the penalty, marking her first career goal for the Bulls and of the day.

In the 65th minute, senior midfielder/defender Payton Robertson lofted a ball into the box to a running Zumpano who shot the ball across the face of the goal to put the Bulls up 2-0.

A minute later, Robertson sent a ball into the box to freshman midfielder Katie Krohn. Przybylo came out and got a hand to the ball before Krohn capitalized on the opportunity, shooting the ball into the right corner of the goal.

The Bulls faced four shots throughout the game. Fifth-year goalkeeper Emily Kelly made two saves to keep a clean sheet and gain her 28th career shutout.

After the match, defender Abbey Callaghan, midfielder/defender Hannah Callaghan, forward/midfielder Cashlin Copley, midfielder Taylor Caridi, midfielder Annie Judasz, defender Tess Ford, Kelly, and defender Jennifer Mandarano were honored on the field with friends and family for Senior Day .

The Bulls return to UB Stadium to take on Northern Illinois at 7 pm Thursday.

