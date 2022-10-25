Women’s Soccer Defeated by New Hampshire on Sunday Afternoon

Next Game: Binghamton 10/27/2022 | 6 P.M October 27 (Thu) / 6 PM Binghamton History

BALTIMORE – The UMBC Women’s soccer team allowed a goal in each half and fell to the New Hampshire Wildcats, 2-0, in America East play on Sunday afternoon at Retriever Soccer Park.

The Retrievers dropped to 5-7-4 overall and 1-4-2 in the conference while the visitors improved to 8-5-1 (5-1-1, AE). Despite the defeat, UMBC still has an opportunity to qualify for the upcoming America East Tournament with one game remaining in the regular season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

New Hampshire had the first scoring opportunity in the 19′ but were unable to capitalize on a UMBC defensive miscue in the back. Wildcat sophomore midfielder Meghan Guarente collected a deflection and then had an open net after eluding Retriever senior goalkeeper Morgan McGruder (Overland Park, Kan., Blue Valley North) but her shot from five yards out hit the far post.

but her shot from five yards out hit the far post. Neither team created many chances until New Hampshire struck on a corner kick with just ten seconds left before halftime. Junior forward Emily Bini sent a gorgeous ball to the far post from the left side and Classmate Ella Dudley was there to head in the game-winner.

The visitors added an insurance marker in the 48′ on a well-executed give and go by Graduate student Gudrum Haralz and freshman Maddie Kolb. Haralz came away with a loose ball near the left sideline after a turnover and played a short ball to Kolb just outside the box. Kolb then sent the ball into the box for Haralz, who drilled a shot into the upper right corner from five yards out.

The Retrievers had a couple of opportunities on corner kicks but were unable to get anything past UNH netminder Cat Sheppard, who made just one save in the contest.

NOTES

McGruder made one save for the Retrievers.

The visitors attempted 11 shots while UMBC recorded four attempts.

The Wildcats were awarded eight corner kicks while UMBC attempted four.

UP NEXT

The Retrievers will host Binghamton on Senior Night this Thursday evening at Retriever Soccer Park. The opening whistle is set for 6:00 pm