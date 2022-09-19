Women’s Soccer Defeated By Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (September 18, 2022)- The Stonehill College Women’s soccer team fell to Monmouth University in non-conference action, 4-0 Sunday afternoon at Hesse Field on The Great Lawn.

Scoring:

MON: Chloe Ferreira 26′

Summer Reimet 52′

Kayla Reed 64′

Allie Jones 88′

Goalkeeping:

MON: Cassandra Coster (90:00)-one save

STO: Hannah Copley (90:00)- 12 clays

Emmy Dumaresq was one of two Skyhawks to record a shot Sunday (Photo Credit: Mary Gettens).

The Details

Both sides played back-and-forth soccer for the opening 25 minutes thanks to strong defensive and goaltending play. Stonehill had a great chance in the opening minutes of the contest when at 12:41, Emmy Dumaresq ripped a shot that went right at Coster for the save.

ripped a shot that went right at Coster for the save. The Hawks kept Copley busy early on peppering her with five shots and she turned away all five. However, at 25:21, Ferreira broke the scoreless tie finding the back of the net for a 1-0 Monmouth lead.

From that point on, Stonehill’s defense held the Hawks scoreless the rest of the half keeping the Squad within striking distance. Monmouth also played strong defensively as well as holding Stonehill scoreless and headed into the half with a one-goal lead.

Grace Caso nearly evened things up at one at 50:23 but saw her shot go wide of the Hawks net.

nearly evened things up at one at 50:23 but saw her shot go wide of the Hawks net. Just 12 minutes into the second half (51:12), Reimet added an insurance goal for the Hawks and doubled their lead.

Monmouth went on to add two more goals courtesy of Reed (64:04) and Jones (88:08) which ultimately gave the Hawks a 4-0 win Sunday.

Overall on the day, Copley finished with 12 saves which tied a career-high set last season versus Assumption (Oct. 19).

Up Next

Stonehill Returns home for Northeast Conference action hosting Long Island University on Thursday, September 22 at 3 pm

