Women’s Soccer Defeated by Lycoming on the Road

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (Oct. 15, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s soccer team fell to Lycoming College on the road by a score of 1-0 in a MAC Freedom matchup, Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped the Ducks’ four-game winning streak.

The first half was scoreless, but Stevens was able to control the majority of the action. They outshot the Warriors by a total of 8 to 2 and earned one corner while holding Lycoming to none. Sophomore Abbey Gerasimoff made four saves for the Warriors to keep them in the game and sophomore Zoe Hindman made two saves for the Ducks. The score was 0-0 at the half.

Lycoming began to gather momentum in the second half and it was an even affair in the final 45 minutes. The two sides battled back and forth and then the Warriors broke through in the 71st minute. Senior Bella Green tallied the goal for Lycoming. Stevens continued to battle late into the game, but it was not enough and they suffered their first conference loss of the season.

The Ducks fell to 5-6-3 overall and 4-1 in conference action with the loss. Lycoming improved to 9-4-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Inside the Numbers

Hindman and junior goalkeeper Dana Perry each saw 45 minutes of action in net.

each saw 45 minutes of action in net. Stevens held the advantage in shots 11 to 6 and in corner kicks by a total of 3-2.

The Ducks are now 1-1 all-time against the Warriors.

Up Next