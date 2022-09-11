Women’s Soccer Defeated At No. 20 Harvard, 4-1

Next Game: at VCU 9/15/2022 | 7 P.M Sept. 15 (Thu) / 7 PM at VCU

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team fell to No. 20-ranked Harvard 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Jordan Field. The Minutewomen will begin Atlantic 10 play on Thursday with a 7 pm kickoff at VCU.

Lauren Bonavita scored her team-leading fifth goal for the Minutewomen in the 66thth– minute. Grace Pinkus took a pair of shots in the Moments prior, with her second clearing the keeper and Bouncing off the crossbar and down to Bonavita, who directed it into the goal with her right foot on the first touch.

Harvard scored twice in the opening half to take a 2-0 lead into the Halftime break. The Crimson’s first goal came from the spot in the 10thth– minute after a handball in the box was called on the Minutewomen. Angela Caloia scored from the spot with a shot into the right side of the goal. Harvard added its second of the half in the 40th-minute is a Hannah Bebar goal.

The Crimson added two goals in a two-minute span early in the second half, first in the 53rdrd– minute before a goal in the 54th gave them a 4-0 advantage.

The Minutewomen took eight of their 11 shots in the second half while holding the Crimson to six shots in the final 45 minutes after Harvard put eight of its 13 attempted shots on goal in the first half. Bonavita put two on target while Pinkus and Sarah Defreitas both found the frame with shots.

UMass returns home after Thursday’s league opener at VCU for a matchup against Davidson on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m

For complete coverage of the UMass Women’s soccer team, follow the Minutewomen on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @UMassWSoccer and online at www.UMassAthletics.com.