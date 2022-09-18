Women’s soccer deadlocks with UNA; Francis records 30th career shutout

Next Game: Eastern Kentucky University 9/25/2022 | 1 PM Sept. 25 (Sun) / 1 PM Eastern Kentucky University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — North Alabama and Bellarmine University entered the weekend as the ASUN Women’s soccer leaders in goals-against average, and the two improved on the statistic Sunday afternoon in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.

Building on the plethora of ties between them, the Knights and Lions played to a scoreless draw in ASUN action.

Bellarmine (0-3-6, 0-0-2 ASUN) and North Alabama (3-2-5, 0-0-2) have now combined for 11 stalemates this season, including two each to begin ASUN play. In the last two seasons, the Knights have posted 14 draws in 28 matches.

Elyssa Francis tallied the 30th shutout of her standout career in goal for Bellarmine. The senior keeper is second on the program’s all-time list and five away from tying Amy Kunowski.

Bellarmine’s defense notched its fourth shutout of the season. The Knights limited North Alabama to four shots, including two on goal, but the Lions did miss a prime opportunity to score early in the second half when they had a chance to chip a shot into an unguarded net. The attempt sailed just over the crossbar.

Bellarmine had its fair share of near goals. The most agonizing stretch came in only the eighth minute, when the Knights had back-to-back shots by senior defender Zenia Nava and freshman midfielder Alexa Orozco carom off the left post just 26 seconds apart.

For the second straight match, both ASUN contests, Bellarmine registered a new season high in shots. This time the Knights unloaded 14, with four coming on frame.

Bellarmine was assertive from the game’s outset, leading to a 9-1 advantage in shots in the first half. Play was more even in the second half — North Alabama had a strong response right after the intermission — but the Knights still ended up with a 5-3 edge in shots after the break.

Bellarmine will host ASUN foe Eastern Kentucky at 1 pm (ET) next Sunday.

