Women’s soccer continues final road swing at Kennesaw State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University Women’s soccer team is set for its penultimate match of the regular season as the Knights will face Kennesaw State at 1 pm (ET) Sunday in Georgia.

The contest against Kennesaw State (5-8-2, 3-3-1 ASUN) marks the second of three road games to end the regular season for Bellarmine (1-6-8, 1-3-4), which closes out next Saturday at North Florida.

Bellarmine has earned seven points in ASUN play. Eight teams make the ASUN Tournament and currently each of the league’s top 8 has amassed 10 points or more in conference play. However, five of those are at 10 or 11. Conference wins are worth three points and draws are worth one, so the Knights still have time to move up the charts as they have two games remaining.

Perhaps more than any team since Bellarmine joined Division I and the ASUN Conference, Kennesaw State has been a thorn in the Knights’ side. The Owls own a 4-0 series lead in the D1 era. All four of those losses to Kennesaw State were by one goal, including 1-0 last season in the ASUN Tournament semifinals.

Kennesaw State is coming off a 2-0 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Owls are among the ASUN teams with 10 points. KSU is one of six teams that has three league games remaining; the other eight, including Bellarmine, have two conference matches left.

Bellarmine has had rotten luck with injuries this season, and they’ve only compounded of late. Although the Knights have used a different shape in recent matches, it still says a lot, for instance, that Zenia Nava , Lily Wilson and Sophie Roebel all played in attacking positions Thursday at Jacksonville State after being primary Defenders for a significant portion of the season.

It underlined the emergency measures and considerable adjustments of the Knights and first-year Coach Paul Babba and his staff have had to make in a season that, by nature, was already going to be about adaptation because of the changing of the guard. The injuries have added an unintended layer to the initial challenges.

Yet, Bellarmine is still in the hunt for an ASUN Tournament berth. A gritty team defense that ranks second in the ASUN in goals-against average (0.87) and is tied for third in shutouts (seven) has been at the forefront. The Knights have conceded more than one goal only three times all season.

