Women’s Soccer Continues A-10 Play At Saint Joseph’s, Home Against Dayton

University of Massachusetts Women’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Games 11 & 12 Massachusetts (2-4-4 Overall, 1-0-1 Atlantic 10) at Saint Joseph’s (1-5-4 Overall, 0-2-0 A-10) | Massachusetts vs. Dayton (8-1-1 Overall, 2-0-0 A-10) Date | Time Thursday, Sept. 22 / 7 pm | Sunday, Sept. 25 / 12 p.m Location Philadelphia, Pa. (Sweeney Field) | Amherst, Mass. (Rudd Field) Watch Saint Joseph’s (ESPN+) | Dayton (ESPN+) Live Statistics Saint Joseph’s | Dayton Twitter @UMassWSoccer Instagram UMass Women’s Soccer Facebook UMass Women’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team continues Atlantic 10 play this week with a Thursday Matchup at Saint Joseph’s before hosting Dayton on Sunday at Rudd Field. Thursday’s road match against the Hawks kicks off at 7 pm while Sunday’s match is set for a noon start.

Weekly Awards

Lauren Bonavita and Bella Mendoza were tabbed Atlantic 10 Weekly award winners as announced by the league on Monday afternoon. Bonavita scored three goals in two games to earn Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors. Mendoza stopped 11 shots, including eight in a draw at VCU, to earn the A-10 Defensive Player of the Week award.

The Opponents

Saint Joseph’s comes into tomorrow’s Matchup with an 0-0-2 record in A-10 play after picking up a pair of draws against Richmond and Duquesne. UMass holds a 16-6-0 all-time record against Saint Joseph’s after defeating the Hawks 2-0 in the A-10 Semifinals last year behind goals from Ashley Lamond and Lauren Bonavita . Dayton is 8-1-1 overall and 2-0-0 in A-10 play with wins over Davidson and St. Bonaventure. The meeting between the Minutewomen and the Flyers marks the first between the two since the 2019 season.

Last Time Out

The Minutewomen picked up four points in the Atlantic 10 table last week with a 1-1 draw at VCU before a 3-1 win over Davidson at home on Sunday. UMass answered an early VCU goal on the road with a Lauren Bonavita goal in the eighth minute while Bella Mendoza stopped eight shots to come away with the draw. In Sunday’s win over the Wildcats, Bonavita scored the first of her two goals for UMass in the 18th-minute before Grace Pinkus added her first Collegiate goal late in the opening half.

Top Of The Conference

Lauren Bonavita is tied for the Atlantic 10 lead in goals on the year with eight and leads the league in goals per game with 0.8. The graduate student ranks sixth nationally in total goals and is inside the top-15 nationally in both goals per game and total points.

Flagship 50 Game

Sunday’s match against Dayton at Rudd Field marks the Flagship 50 Game for the Minutewomen. Join us as we celebrate 50 years of Title IX.

Looking Ahead

The Minutewomen remain at home for their next game following this week’s contests as they host Duquesne on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 4 pm The week concludes with a match at St. Bonaventure.

