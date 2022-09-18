Women’s Soccer Continues A-10 Play at Loyola Chicago on Sunday
Women’s Soccer | September 18, 2022
CHICAGO – The La Salle University Women’s soccer team (5-3, 0-1 A-10) looks to bounce back from a league-opening loss on Thursday, as it travels to the Midwest to tangle with Loyola Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 pm ET.
ABOUT THE EXPLORERS
- For the second straight contest, La Salle battled a nationally-ranked opponent and dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 12 Saint Louis at McCarthy Stadium.
- Junior Emily Banashefski gave the Explorers an early lead in the eighth minute, but the Billikens scored four unanswered goals, including three in the second half to break a 1-1 tie.
- Junior Kelli McGroarty tallied an assist against SLU and leads the team with three goals, four assists, and 10 points.
- The match between the two teams is the first since the 2007 season, when La Salle earned a 3-2 win over the Ramblers in Chicago. Kristin Hextall scored the game winner in the 78th minute.
ABOUT THE RAMBLERS
- Loyola is coming off a week-long break after a 1-1 tie against Big Ten opponent Illinois on Sept. 11.
- The Ramblers hold a 4-2-2 record Entering their first Atlantic 10 season, including a tie against nationally-ranked Wisconsin.
- Megan Nemec has a team-high three goals on the season, while Madeleine Barone is the top playmaker on the Squad with four assists.