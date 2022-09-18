Women’s Soccer Continues A-10 Play at Loyola Chicago on Sunday

Women’s Soccer | September 18, 2022

CHICAGO – The La Salle University Women’s soccer team (5-3, 0-1 A-10) looks to bounce back from a league-opening loss on Thursday, as it travels to the Midwest to tangle with Loyola Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 pm ET.

ABOUT THE EXPLORERS

For the second straight contest, La Salle battled a nationally-ranked opponent and dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 12 Saint Louis at McCarthy Stadium.

Junior Emily Banashefski gave the Explorers an early lead in the eighth minute, but the Billikens scored four unanswered goals, including three in the second half to break a 1-1 tie.

Junior Kelli McGroarty tallied an assist against SLU and leads the team with three goals, four assists, and 10 points.

The match between the two teams is the first since the 2007 season, when La Salle earned a 3-2 win over the Ramblers in Chicago. Kristin Hextall scored the game winner in the 78th minute.

ABOUT THE RAMBLERS