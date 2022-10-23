Women’s Soccer Concludes Regular Season On Sunday

University of Massachusetts Women’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Game 18 Massachusetts (5-7-5 Overall, 4-3-2 Atlantic 10) vs Fordham (4-11-1 Overall, 3-5-1 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Sunday, Oct. 23 / 1 p.m Location Amherst, Mass. (Rudd Field) Watch ESPN+ Live Statistics Live Statistics Twitter @UMassWSoccer Instagram UMass Women’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team returns to Rudd Field for a Sunday afternoon contest with Fordham at 1 pm on ESPN+. Five Seniors in Serena Ahmed , Olivia Gouldsbury , Fiona Kane , Lauren Smida and Lindsay Wolf will be recognized prior to the start of the match.

Goal Reached

Graduate forward Lauren Bonavita reached the mark and landed herself in the top-10 all-time at UMass in career goals, currently sitting with 31 scored. She notched the game-winning goal at George Washington on Oct. 16, to move her total career goals number. This season, Bonavita ranks tied for 17th nationally in total goals with 10 and ranks inside the top-40 in the country in goals per game at 0.62.

Last Game’s Action

The Minutewomen fell, 2-1, to Loyola in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday night. Grace Pinkus scored the Lone goal for UMass on a one touch cross pass Lindsay Wolf . Junior goalkeeper Bella Mendoza played for the full 90 minutes in net, saving nine of the 11 shots faced, recording nine saves for the second time this season.

Massachusetts Leaders

Bonavita leads the Minutewomen in goals with 10 and points with 20 through 16 games of action. Forward Pinkus has three goals, while midfielders Ella Curry and Olivia Gouldsbury have added two goals. Ashley Lamond Julianna Ryan and Chandler Pedolzky have each scored a goal. Six UMass’ players have totaled multiple assists on the season, led by Bonavita with three.

Atlantic 10 Standings

Saint Louis – 9-0-0

Dayton – 7-2-0

VCU – 6-1-2

Davidson – 4-2-3

Duquesne – 4-2-3

Saint Joseph’s – 3-1-5

UMass – 4-3-2

La Salle – 3-5-1

Loyola Chicago – 3-5-1

Fordham – 3-5-1

Rhode Island – 2-4-3

Richmond – 2-4-3

George Washington – 1-5-3

George Mason – 0-5-4

St. Bonaventure – 1-8-1

Looking Ahead

The Atlantic 10 Championship first round will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 or Saturday, Oct. 29 at the on-campus locations of the top four teams in the final standings. The semifinals are set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 with the Finals on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a location to be determined.