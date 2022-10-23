Women’s Soccer Comes Up Short To George Fox, 2-0

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Whitman College Women’s soccer team battled against a tough Northwest Conference foe in George Fox but came up short in a 2-0 loss to the Bruins on Sunday afternoon at the Whitman Athletic Complex.

“What a performance. I am so proud of this team,” praised Whitman head Coach Michelle Voiland . “We generated some really great opportunities and matched the physicality of George Fox. Unfortunately, we couldn’t convert our chances and they did. That is the way soccer goes sometimes.

The Blues held their own in a scoreless first half. As one of Whitman’s more formidable opponents, the Bruins had the lion’s share of the possession. Two goals were called back after clear offside calls as Emily Badgley was solid in net. George Fox (7-2-4, 6-2-4 NWC) had possession in front of the Whitman goal mouth on several occasions, but the Blues backline was able to clear the ball away.

The second half saw more of the same until Whitman (5-10, 2-10 NWC) put together some moments of excellent possession leading to a handful of chances on goal. On several occasions, the Blues had strikes from inside the six-yard box but came up empty as the game remained scoreless.

George Fox finally broke through with a pair of goals in the game’s final 15 minutes. After Badgely turned away a handful of chances, the ball found the foot of Lucy Brandt who slotted her shot into the right side netting for the game’s first goal.

The Bruins added another less than five minutes later when Taylor Ho delivered a beautiful Strike over Badgley’s outstretched arm.

Elizabeth Williams had an excellent chance with under five minutes to play, but Zirce Valeriano made a solid save to keep the Blues off the scoreboard.

Badgley had an incredible outing, marketing 13 saves and turning away a handful more scoring opportunities.

The Blues return to action for their final road games, first visiting Pacific Lutheran on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12:00 p.m