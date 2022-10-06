Women’s Soccer Comes Up Short in 1-0 Decision at Vermont

Next Game: Bryant 10/16/2022 | 1 PM October 16 (Sun) / 1 PM Bryant History

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Hartford Women’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to Vermont Wednesday night at Virtue Field. The Hawks fall to 8-2-1 on the season, while the Catamounts improve to 4-6-2 on the year.

VERMONT 1, HARTFORD 0

Early is in the first half, sophomore goalkeeper Abigail McCarthy was put to work facing three shots in the first five minutes of the game. In the 11th minute, McCarthy rose above all Vermont attackers to secure a corner kick attempt and keep the Catamounts off the board. Just four minutes later, senior Makaela Montgomery-Williams nearly opened up the scoring for the Hawks, glancing a shot off the opposing goalkeeper after a pass-through the box was made by senior Ishani Sharma . In the 31st minute, McCarthy would answer the call once again making an incredible save to keep the game scoreless heading into the Halftime break.

Coming out into the second half, Vermont would take the first lead of the game in the 54th minute off the foot of Karen Wallace. In search for the game-tying goal junior Imani Jenkins almost tied the game at one a piece after blasting a shot off the cross bar before slicing a shot just wide right of the Vermont goal in the 65th and 75th minutes. Despite the Hawks late push to net the game-tying goal, Hartford would fall short, dropping a 1-0 decision to Vermont.

INSIDE THE BOX & NOTES

Jenkins led the Hawks attackers taking eight shots, three being on goal

McCarthy took the loss after making three saves on 12 shots faced

Hartford held an 18-12 advantage in shot attempts over Vermont

The Catamounts owned the edge in corner kicks, accumulating seven to the Hawks four

NEXT IS TAP

The Hawks return to action Sunday, Oct. 16 when they welcome Bryant to Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff between the Hawks and Bulldogs is slated for a 1 pm start.