Women’s Soccer Comeback Falls Short in NCAA Tournament Loss to South Carolina

DURHAM, NC – Harvard Women’s Soccer showed off its heart in the team’s NCAA Tournament second round game against the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks. The Crimson scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of play, nearly pulling off a remarkable comeback, but coming up one goal short of extra time.

Jordan Di Verniero’s second goal of the postseason and a Gamecock own goal gave Harvard its two tallies.

The Crimson’s season now comes to an end after 12 wins, a host of individual accolades and a memorable NCAA Tournament run.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Harvard went down 1-0 early after surrendering an own goal three minutes into the contest.

After settling things down, Harvard controlled possession for the following 10-plus minutes of the game, attempting three shots. Angela Caloia was the closest to finding an equalizer, hitting the crossbar in the 10′ minute of play.

was the closest to finding an equalizer, hitting the crossbar in the 10′ minute of play. The Gamecocks added a pair of goals 22′ and 41′ into the game to take a 3-0 lead into the Halftime break.

At the 45′ mark Harvard had four shots and unofficially held possession for 53-percent of the contest.

Caloia opened the second half with a shot on goal, off a free kick. The senior curled a dangerous ball over the wall of Defenders in front of her, but the Gamecock keeper just got a hand on the shot to deflect it over the crossbar.

The Crimson had another scoring chance 78′ into the contest when Josefine Hasbo played an excellent ball over the defense, but just outside the reach of Taylor Fasnacht who broke free of the defense.

played an excellent ball over the defense, but just outside the reach of who broke free of the defense. In the 82nd minute, Taylor Fasnacht made a great run up the right side and put a ball into the middle of the field that deflected in off a Gamecock defender. It went down as an own goal on the scoresheet, but the Crimson got a goal back to make it 3-1.

made a great run up the right side and put a ball into the middle of the field that deflected in off a Gamecock defender. It went down as an own goal on the scoresheet, but the Crimson got a goal back to make it 3-1. Just five minutes later, Aslaug Gunnlaugsdottir and Jordan Di Verniero connected on a corner kick to get Harvard its second goal of the game and make it 3-2 with under three minutes to play.

connected on a corner kick to get Harvard its second goal of the game and make it 3-2 with under three minutes to play. The Gamecock defense stood strong for the final two-plus minutes as they went on to hand the Crimson its second loss of the season.

