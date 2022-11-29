Women’s Soccer Collects Six Academic All-District Selections

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Six Harvard Women’s soccer student-athletes earned Academic All-District status for their outstanding work in the classroom this season. The College Sports Communicators (CSC) released its list this afternoon, which included Ainsley Ahmadian , Hannah Bebar , Angela Caloia , Sophie Hirst , Lara Schenk and Holly’s Torres .

The nomination is the second for Caloia, Hirst and Schenk and the first for Ahmadian, Bebar and Torres. A senior midfielder, Hirst was named to the Academic All-America third team a season ago.

Each of these student-athletes played a crucial role in one of the most successful Harvard Women’s soccer seasons in program history. All six members of the Crimson played in at least 13 games and played upwards of 700 minutes on the season while helping the group to a 12-2-3 record and a run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 .

The 2022 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA — for each gender.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December. The CSC Academic All-District® teams include the student-athletes listed on the following pages.