WOMEN’S SOCCER: Cold and content, Maggie Cade has a leg up on professional sister – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — Maggie Cade wasn’t worried about a little cold.

As the Bemidji State Women’s soccer team endured Emporia State and a sub-zero wind chill on Friday, Cade operated around the midfield with not much more than her usual attire. As players from both sides decked out in leggings, hats and extra layers wherever possible, Cade treated the frigid temperatures like early August.

“I’ve never liked wearing leggings,” Cade said. “I don’t even like wearing pants at practice. Yeah, my legs hurt. … But it’s a mindset.”

That Mindset is made possible by Vaseline, a Petroleum Jelly that protects skin against wind and cold.

“Goop it on,” Cade instructed. “It’s gross, but I think it works.”

Bemidji State game management workers shovel out snow near the net before penalty kicks in the Central Region Championship game of the NCAA Tournament against Emporia State on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Cade toughed it out, as did teammate Lauren Hodny, with bare skin exposed to the elements for about three hours. The Beavers won — prevailing 3-1 in penalty kicks for the program’s first-ever Central Region Championship — so Cade’s not about to do anything different for Sunday’s national quarterfinals.

“We’re doing so well, so I can’t change it now,” she implored. “I’ve got to stick with it.”

Rightfully so, most everyone else at Chet Anderson Stadium bundled up. That included Hannah Cade, Maggie’s older sister and a professional soccer player in Iceland.

But don’t be confused: This was tougher than anything Hannah’s ever faced way up north.

“Yeah, for sure,” Maggie said. “Iceland’s probably 50 degrees constant. It’s a heat wave over there.”

Fans cheer during the first half of the Central Region Championship game of the NCAA Tournament against Emporia State on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Hannah Cade plays professionally for the Tindastóll Women’s football team, which competes in the top Icelandic division. It’s her latest Nordic step after a successful four-year career at Iowa State ended in 2019.

But for now, she’s been front and center as Maggie and the Beavers have made their run through the NCAA Tournament and now into the Elite Eight. Hannah, currently back in the United States, has been on hand to witness all the history of the past month.

“I know how much she cares,” Maggie said. “She’s always there for me. … She’s so smart about the game and knows so much about it. It’s amazing having her in my family and supporting this team.”

Hannah braved 110 minutes of ice-cold soccer plus four rounds of heart-stopping penalty kicks in person on Friday. And she got to watch her little sister celebrate an unprecedented step for BSU.

A little cold wasn’t going to stop either of them.

“Holding up the trophy, you just want to get a hand on it when it’s in the middle of the circle,” Maggie said. “Everyone wants to touch it, you want to kiss it. It’s an amazing feeling.”