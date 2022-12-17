Women’s Soccer Coaches Awarded National Staff of the Year

UCLA Women’s soccer head coach Margueritte Aozasa and assistant coaches Gof Boyoko , Molly Poletto and Chelsea Tudela were selected the Women NCAA Division I National Staff of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches.

In their first year in Westwood, the Bruin coaches led UCLA to its second NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship and a school record-tying 22 victories. The Bruins began the season 13-0, the best start in school history, and held the No. 1 national ranking for nine straight weeks, from the first week of September to the end of the regular season. UCLA, which finished the year 22-2-1, allowed just 14 goals and recorded 14 shutouts in 2022, while 18 different players totaled 68 goals.

Aozasa had a historic season, becoming the first Rookie head Coach and first woman of color ever to win the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer championship. She was also the first Rookie head coach ever to be named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year. The Bruin coaches previously received the Pacific Region Staff of the Year award.

The staff will be honored at the United Soccer Coaches Awards Banquet on Jan. 13, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.