Women’s soccer Coach named Coach of the year

Colleen Corbin, head coach of the University of Wyoming Women’s soccer team, was recently named the Mountain West Women’s soccer Coach of the year for her work during the fall season.

“Honestly, it’s a huge honor, but at the same time, it’s not just me. It’s my staff, it’s the players, it’s the support staff, it’s the administration.” Corbin said.

“There’s a lot that goes into it. So, yes, it’s always nice to be recognized, but at the same time, it’s not about me. And if the players aren’t bought in and committed to what we’re doing, then, quite frankly, it doesn’t matter.”

Corbin has been at the University of Wyoming for two seasons now, but she has been playing soccer her whole life. Her position while playing was goalie.

“I started playing when I was four, and then I played all the way through college and then played two years of professional soccer with the western New York flash and the Boston Breakers.”

Before coming to UW, Corbin was the Assistant Coach at James Madison, Arizona State, and CSU Northridge.

“This is my first head coaching job. And my husband and I are just really big, like outdoorsy, mountain biking, camping, biking people. So we love it here.”

The Cowgirls recently made it to the Mountain West conference Championship game. Unfortunately, they lost the game but ended the season ranked second overall.

“At this point, our identity has been pretty solidified. And so, really, it’s just about continuing to grow the brand of soccer that we’re trying to play and continuing to build the culture. And I think again, especially losing in the Championship game like there’s definitely a chip on Everybody’s shoulder now.” Corbin said.

“We’ll start training the first week after school starts in the spring. Then we will train all spring, and then our last day is April 28. And then we don’t see them again until August 1.”

Wyoming has never had the opportunity to host a conference championship before, and it is something Corbin is not taking lightly.

“Looking ahead and knowing that we get to host the Mountain West tournament next year, the goal is to win it all.”