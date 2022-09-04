Women’s Soccer Closes Virginia Swing at Radford

Live Stats | Live Video

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Women’s soccer team (1-2-2) ends its Virginia road swing at Radford (2-1-2) on Sunday night at 7 pm

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats: SideArm

HAVE YOU HEARD?

Senior Morgan White leads the Sun Belt in shots on goal per game at 1.8 attempts per contest. The native of Cincinnati, Ohio, is tied for the conference lead in goals per game (0.8) and total goals (4).

Junior Abi Hugh and freshman Makai Laguines each have two assists this season, tied for third most in the SBC.

Freshman goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth has made 5.67 saves per match this season, fourth best in the league.

Marshall has nine goals this season, second in the Sun Belt behind South Alabama’s 14.

SCOUTING RADFORD

The Highlanders have earned at least a point in their last four games. It has earned wins over Hampton and Wofford and tied George Mason and Mount St. Mary’s.

Amy Swain leads Radford with three goals this season, while Kat Parris has a team-best three assists.



SERIES HISTORY

The all-time series 2-2-1, with the last meeting coming last season.

For all the latest information about Marshall Women’s soccer, follow @HerdWSoccer on Twitter and Instagram.

To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!



—HerdZone.com—