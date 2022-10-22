Women’s soccer closes season with 8th shutout in draw with UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bellarmine University Women’s soccer team ended its season with a scoreless draw against North Florida on Saturday in ASUN action in Hodges Stadium.

The finale reinforced the season-long themes of stalemates and stellar team defense for Bellarmine (1-7-9, 1-4-5 ASUN). The Knights were involved in their ninth tie and posted their eighth shutout.

North Florida (4-6-5, 3-3-4) clinched a berth in the ASUN Tournament with the point earned against Bellarmine with the draw. The Knights entered the day with the possibility of forcing a tiebreaker for the 8-seed in the eight-team tourney, but BU needed to defeat UNF and have several other results break in their favor.

In its third season in Division I, Bellarmine’s defense finished the season with an exceptional 0.88 goals-against average. Knights senior goalkeeper Elyssa Francis notched her sixth shutout of the season and 34th of her career, which ranks second in program history.

Francis’ biggest stop Saturday may not have come after a North Florida shot. In the second half, Bellarmine had a clear attempt to drill another Knights defender and carom towards the goal. Francis made a diving grab to prevent an own goal. She racked up eight saves.

Also in the second half, North Florida goalkeeper Sofia Miliancano made a nice save on an open shot by the junior midfielder McKenna Hamm inside the 6. That may have been Bellarmine’s best chance to find the net.

North Florida finished with a 22-7 advantage in shots, including 8-3 on frame. The Ospreys also had a 10-1 advantage in corner kicks.

In addition to Francis, Bellarmine Seniors included Grady Clark , Brielle Heuglin , Sarah Kraus , Zenia Nava and Tristan Whalen .

