Women’s Soccer Closes Out Regular Season with Pair of Games

WASHINGTON – George Washington Women’s soccer will wrap up its regular season with a pair of games this week, starting with a road test against Saint Joseph’s on Thursday at 7 pm before returning to The Vern on Sunday to host Duquesne at 1 pm Coverage of both games is available is ESPN+.

SENIOR DAY SENDOFF: Prior to Sunday’s home Clash against the Dukes, GW will Honor seven members of its Squad who will take part in their final regular season home game at The Vern. Rachel Sorken , Cammie Dopke , Sammy Neyman , Isabelle Eskay , Tori Minda , Isabella Buck and Aza Keohan will all be honored for their contributions to the program with an on-field ceremony before the match.

ANOTHER WEEK OF GOAL WATCHING:

Entering this week, the goal scoring Chase is on for Rachel Sorken . Not only does the River Edge, NJ native have a chance to continue moving up GW’s all-time goal scoring list, but she also has a chance to set a new season-high in goals scored and compete for the A-10’s goal scoring crown .

Currently, Sorkenn has nine goals on the season, just two shy of her season-high of 11, which was set back in 2019. Additionally, Sorkenn sits just one goal behind UMass’ Lauren Bonavita for the A-10’s golden boot.

SCOUTING SAINT JOSEPH’S:

Saint Joseph’s enters Thursday’s Matchup at 3-6-7 and 2-1-5 in A-10 play. The Hawks currently occupy the seventh spot in the conference standings. In its most recent matchup, St. Joe’s fell 1-0 to La Salle. It was the Hawks’ first loss in eight games. Offensively, Saint Joseph’s is led by sophomore Jiselle Daniels and junior Natalie Nevins, who each have ten points on the year.

A LOOK AT THE DUKES:

Duquesne enters the final week of the A-10 regular season with a 5-5-3 overall record and a 3-2-3 record in A-10 play. The Dukes begin their week of games in the sixth spot in the conference standings. Prior to Sunday’s matchup, Duquesne will host St. Bonaventure at home on Thursday.